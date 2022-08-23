TUESDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms remain focused over southern Arkansas Tuesday morning. But into central and northern Arkansas, we’re rain-free with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s by midday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Although some sunshine may return into the afternoon, some scattered showers and storms remain possible over central and southern Arkansas. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 80s. Rain could be excessive across the southern tier of the state. Flood Watches remain in effect across the lower part of the state through 7 p.m.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers start to die off some into the night, leaving us partly cloudy with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: A few more scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday, but mainly over southern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures into the lower and mid-80s. We’ll dry out some into late-week. Temperatures heat back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated showers may still be possible with continued humidity.