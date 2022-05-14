Scattered storm chances will continue through the evening hours Saturday. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side with strong winds and hail as the primary threat. The storms are slow moving, so localized flooding could also cause some issues.

Sunday will start off dry and sunny, with storm chances returning by the afternoon and evening hours. Northwest Arkansas is under a level 3 risk for severe storms, with the rest of Arkansas is under a level two risk. Strong winds and damaging hail will be the primary threats. The tornado risk is low.

After Sunday, sunny and dry weather looks to return on Monday with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Rain chances return on Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm by mid week with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies.