TONIGHT: Storms will move through southern Arkansas through the evening hours tonight, before falling apart in the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Most of the day on Monday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible late Monday into the overnight hours. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, however, the risk for severe weather is low.

EXTENDED: The chance for scattered storms is expected to continue through the work week as temperatures remain above average in the mid to upper 80s. Right now, the risk for severe weather remains low, however, a few stronger thunderstorms are possible.