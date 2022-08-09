TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon. But again, these will be hit-or-miss. So otherwise, we can expect partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the upper 80s. But any storms will cool things down, at least briefly.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms remain overnight. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Another round of scattered showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: There will be a few showers and storms Thursday as well. But those rain chances gradually diminish through late-week. By the weekend, we’re sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Rainfall totals by then should range from 0.25″ to 1.5″ in most cases.