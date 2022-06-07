TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A few scattered storms will roll through the state during the midday and early afternoon hours. Some of these could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind and hail. Flash flooding is also a risk that cannot be ignored. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with hot, humid conditions. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT: The strongest storms will move out of the state by the evening. But a few lingering isolated showers cannot be ruled out into the night. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s and upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Another wave of strong storms will roll through the state, tapping into the abundant heat and humidity. This could increase the flash flood risk a bit more into mid-week. But they don’t necessarily last all day. We could see some clearing, allowing temperatures to heat into the upper 80s by the afternoon.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: This pattern of hit-or-miss storms will continue through late-week as heat and humidity remains. We may catch a break from the widespread storms on Thursday. But the severe risk ramps up even more into Friday with more widespread strong to severe storms. We’ll be monitoring this risk closely into the coming days.