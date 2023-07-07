TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will be possible overnight, however, most areas will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.
TOMORROW: Tomorrow will play out a lot like this last week. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered storm chances. Many areas will remain dry, but those that see storms could see strong to severe storms. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s
EXTENDED: The rest of the weekend will feature scattered storm chances during the afternoon and evening hours. Lower-end rain chances are on the way for early next week as temperatures begin to warm.
