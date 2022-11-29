TUESDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will roll through the area during the morning hours while temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. These will likely remain non-severe, then taper off some by midday. Temperatures continue to warm up during this time, likely up to about 60 by lunch.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Warm, humid air continues to build into the afternoon. This will fuel another wave of storms, which should mostly impact southern and eastern Arkansas. These will be much stronger and more dangerous.

Any severe storms that roll into southeast Arkansas out of northeastern Louisiana will be capable of producing large tornadoes and damaging hail. High wind will be a risk as well. On a scale from 1 to 5, the threat level for southeast Arkansas is 2 to 3. But just to our southeast in Louisiana and Mississippi, the threat level is at a 4.

For more details on Tuesday’s severe risk, click here.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Our cold front will pass through Tuesday evening, bringing a final wave of showers before drying out.

Expect clear skies after midnight, dropping temperatures into the mid and upper 30s. Winds will be strong out of the northwest, likely between 15 and 25 mph. This will likely make it feel much colder Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Wednesday will bring more sunshine, though temperatures remain cold. We’ll climb into the upper 40s to about 50, though winds will be out of the northwest between 8 and 12 mph. So it will feel much colder.

Clouds increase some into Thursday morning. But temperatures still slip into the lower 30s. By the afternoon, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Showers ramp up Thursday night into Friday.