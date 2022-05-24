TUESDAY MORNING: A warm front lifts through the region during the morning hours, bringing areas of fog, drizzle and mist. A few spotty showers are possible as well. Temperatures start out in the 60s. Then as we approach the midday hours, spotty strong storms begin to develop. Be sure to get your voting done early to avoid midday and afternoon storms.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered storms become more numerous into the afternoon, especially over southwest Arkansas. This is where the greatest severe risk is anticipated. But marginally severe storms are still likely across the rest of the state. The primary severe risk will involve damaging wind, though hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Highs reach nearly 80.

OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY: Another round of strong storms will pass through the state overnight into Wednesday morning. While these are not as likely to be severe, there is a greater severe risk as this will bring more rain to areas already waterlogged. This threat continues through much of your Wednesday. Temperatures drop to the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Additional storms are likely into Wednesday, prolonging the flash flood risk a bit longer. Storms should be weaker as cooler air moves in from the northwest. Highs reach the lower 70s with even cooler weather expected Thursday. A few showers will be possible Thursday. But sunshine becomes dominant again by Friday ahead of a sunny, hot Memorial Day weekend.