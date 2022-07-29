FRIDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms will make for a soggy morning drive for many spots, mainly across northern Arkansas. Temperatures start out in the upper 70s, slowly warming into the mid-80s by midday with continued showers and storms.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: These showers and storms spread farther south into the afternoon, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind will be the main risk. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms slack off some into the overnight. But a few isolated storms still cannot be ruled out. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: More scattered showers and storms will build across the state on Saturday. A few of these could be strong to severe as well, perhaps bringing pockets of flash flooding. Some showers linger into Sunday, though rain chances do slack off some. Highs will still be in the mid-80s. Then early next week, we dry out some and temperatures heat up as a result.