Showers and thunderstorms could start as early as Noon in Central Arkansas while other places of the state have already seen some this morning. The rain chance will pick up and peak in the middle of the afternoon.

This cool front moving into the state will stall out and then wash out by the end of Friday. Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday. But another front heads toward the state Saturday which will stall out Sunday. And that will bring even higher rain chances to the state.

The same pattern, although not as pronounced, will continue next week. So, there will be a chance of rain each afternoon.