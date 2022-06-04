TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the milder side overnight tonight with lows in the mid to lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will dominate for the first half of the day Sunday with clouds moving into the area by the afternoon. Temperatures will make it into the upper 80s. Isolated shower and storm chances start to increase by the evening hours.

MONDAY: Isolated storm chances continue Monday afternoon, however much of the day will be sunny and dry. Temperatures will also continue to warm up on Monday with highs in the 90s.

EXTENDED: Hit and miss storm chances will continue through the week as temperatures stay above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Slightly cooler air looks to filter into the area by the weekend.