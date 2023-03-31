FRIDAY: A significant risk for severe weather is at play across much of Arkansas Friday. This time, a Level 4 risk has been highlighted across most of eastern and parts of central Arkansas. A Level 3 risk has been highlighted across most of the state as well.

We start the morning out with cloudy skies and showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s at first. Then storms start building over western Arkansas around midday.

As storms build into the midday hours and early afternoon hours, they become more likely to produce tornadoes. These will continue working their way through central and eastern Arkansas during the afternoon. Otherwise, we expect partly cloudy skies with windy conditions. Highs reach the lower 80s.

For more details on Friday’s severe risk, click here.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Saturday brings slightly cooler temperatures with plenty of sunshine. Wind will remain breezy from the northwest as highs reach the lower 70s. Then storms return Sunday with more likely into the week ahead.