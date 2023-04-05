WEDNESDAY: The risk for severe storms will linger into early Wednesday morning across western and central Arkansas. The main risks will be tornadoes and damaging wind. Some large hail will be possible.

These storms continue moving through central Arkansas during the morning, then move into eastern Arkansas during the midday hours. As storms move into eastern Arkansas, the primary risk shifts to damaging wind.

Temperatures will reach mid-70s into the afternoon. Then through the night, the cooler and drier air moves in. Temperatures slip into the lower 50s with some showers lingering over southeast Arkansas.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will bring continued rain over southeastern Arkansas. But we’ll be mostly cloudy with mostly cloudy skies during the day in central Arkansas. Highs reach about 60 degrees.