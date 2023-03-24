TODAY: Showers and storms are expected to enter the state this morning and continue to push southeast through the afternoon. As they move eastward through the day they will move into a more favorable area for severe weather. Storms are expected to strengthen through the day, bringing the chance for severe weather through the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms will continue through the evening. Storms are expected to exit the state around 10-11 PM. Skies will slowly clear through the evening with lows falling into the lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be a beautiful day! We will see a few clouds in the morning, with abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: The rest of the extended forecast looks to stay on the quiet side. Highs will be a bit more seasonal in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds to start next week.