TONIGHT: Clouds will start to build into the area overnight tonight keeping temperatures on the mild side. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

TOMORROW: Monday will start off dry across the area, however, shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by the afternoon. These storms will have the likelihood of being severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and a few tornadoes possible. For a complete look at the storm’s timeline, you can follow the link below.

EXTENDED: After a cold front moves through overnight Monday into Tuesday, much calmer weather is on the way for the rest of the week. Highs will be a bit cooler in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.