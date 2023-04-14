TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase overnight tonight as temperatures cool into the upper 50 and lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will start off partly sunny and dry. Temperatures will warm into the 80s by the afternoon hours. By the late afternoon into the evening hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will also return to the forecast. These storms will likely be strong to severe at times. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat, however, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. For more on the severe weather threat, click the link below.

EXTENDED: Sunday will be a dry and mild day with temperatures only warming into the upper 60s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up into early next week with rain chances returning by late next week.