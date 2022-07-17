TONIGHT: A cold front will continue to move through the state tonight prompting scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid 70s overnight.

TOMORROW: Isolated shower and storm chances will linger on Monday, however much of the day will be sunny and dry with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90s. A heat index will be in effect for much of the central and southern half of the state through 8 PM Monday.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks to be another brutally hot day with temperatures making a run into the triple digits. Heat index values will likely exceed 105°. A heat advisory will likely be issued for Tuesday.

EXTENDED: Triple digit heat is expected across the natural state through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Very minimal rain chances and cloud cover is expected. Overall next week looks to be hot and sunny for the majority of the week.