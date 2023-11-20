TODAY: Rain will continue to pick up throughout the morning with a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, mainly across southern Arkansas. The highest threat for severe weather will be to our south in Louisiana and Mississippi.

TONIGHT: A few showers could linger overnight, however, most areas will remain dry with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Cooler weather is on the way for your Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will slowly clear throughout the day on Tuesday.