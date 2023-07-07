TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will linger until midnight, then we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. More showers and storms will begin moving into west Arkansas close to sunrise Saturday. Southwest wind 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms will impact west Arkansas during the morning hours Saturday. As they move into central Arkansas they will weaken. More showers and storms will form during the afternoon and evening in central and eastern Arkansas. The coverage of the storms will only be 40% of the state, so there will be plenty of dry hours. Locations, where the sun comes out for several hours, will see temperatures in the low 90s. Southwest wind 10 mph.

SUNDAY: There will be a higher 60% rain chance Sunday. It still won’t be a washout, but more locations will see a pop-up shower or storm. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. North wind 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like Monday will feature more sunshine and slightly lower humidity. Afternoon thunderstorm chances will return Tuesday. High-pressure and sunny skies look like they will stick around much of next week. This will make for hotter afternoons.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

