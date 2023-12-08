TONIGHT: There is a very low risk that one or two thunderstorms could become severe over west and central Arkansas overnight. Most locations won’t see a thunderstorm, but for those who do, small hail and a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s for lows.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning, but they probably won’t be severe. The risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon, mainly in southeast Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a 60% chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will return by Sunday morning. It won’t warm us up much because we will have a north wind 10-20 mph. High temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: All of next week looks quiet! Temperatures will be in the 30s in the morning and upper 50s each afternoon. It will be sunny and dry through Friday!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

