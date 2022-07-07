TONIGHT: We hit 100°F for the second day in a row Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will stay hot through the evening. Warm, humid & uncomfortable through the nighttime. Low temps won’t be low at all in the upper 70s again.

FRIDAY: Dangerous heat continues Friday with a forecast high of 101°F. It will feel like 110°F to 115°F thanks the high humidity and dewpoints in the mid 70s. It will be sunny with a slim shot for an isolated shower or storm, mainly toward north Arkansas and into the late afternoon/evening hours.

WHAT’S NEXT: Saturday still has the best shot for a few more showers and storms, but coverage will be very hit or miss. Widespread rain is not anticipated. A little lower temperature and humidity Sunday. More significant release comes Wednesday behind a cold front that moves through Tuesday.

