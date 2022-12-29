THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a continued south breeze, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s, which will destabilize the atmosphere a bit more as a cold front approaches for the night. Showers and storms gradually increase across central and south Arkansas late in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: This incoming cold front will spark additional showers and storms during the evening. These will be more plentiful across southern Arkansas. Temperatures slip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A low-end level 1 risk for severe storms has been highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center across central and southwest Arkansas. A damaging wind gust or two cannot be ruled out with these storms.

Pockets of flash flooding may also be possible through Friday morning. Most areas will only see 1 to 2 inches of rain. But some spots, especially in southeast Arkansas, could see 2 to 4 inches. If you encounter any flooded roadways, do not try to drive through it.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday morning. But at this point, the severe risk will have subsided. A few more off-and-on showers are possible during the day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, likely in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

Showers gradually move out Friday night into Saturday morning. This will leave us dry for the weekend, including the overnight New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s.

A new round of strong to severe storms will move through on Monday. This risk may also come with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. We will keep you updated on this as new information becomes available.