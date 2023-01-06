TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase from the west. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 40s overnight. A few showers will be possible after midnight in northern Arkansas.

SATURDAY: A weak low-pressure system will move into the area Saturday morning. It will bring mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of a shower. Most people will stay dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A cold front will move through Sunday morning. This won’t bring any rain, but it will cool temperatures a little. Sunday afternoon will feature temperatures in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK: Overall next week will be quiet. Temperatures will be in low 60s with no rain until Thursday. It looks like another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible along a cold front Thursday. Right now severe weather is NOT a concern.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.