We’ll have warmer than average temperatures today with scattered showers and possibly even a brief, weak thunderstorm. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 82°.

There will be a big uptick in activity tomorrow, especially in the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain totals may be 2″ or more by the end of Monday. Parts of West and NW AR may get up to 4″ of rain.

Behind Sunday’s cold front Arkansas will get the coldest weather since February. There could be a freeze statewide next Wednesday morning.