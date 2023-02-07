TUESDAY AFTERNOON: We’ll see clouds continue to thicken Tuesday afternoon as more showers build across northern and western Arkansas. A few of these showers could reach central Arkansas, though rain should hold off until after sunset for most of the Metro. Temperatures reach the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Scattered light to moderate showers become more widespread across northwest Arkansas as more scattered showers build elsewhere. Temperatures gradually slip into the 50s.

After midnight, a heavier round of rain and thunderstorms will build across southern Arkansas. A few of these could be strong, though the main risk will be torrential rain. This will likely make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. Be sure to plan some extra time in your drive.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain and storms continue through Wednesday morning, perhaps leading to areas of flash flooding. Some damaging wind will be possible with these storms as well, especially over southeast Arkansas. Temperatures reach the mid-60s in the afternoon.

For more information on the timing and impacts of Wednesday’s severe risk, click here.

Rain and storms will slack off into the late afternoon and evening. But a few could linger at times across eastern Arkansas through 10 p.m. After that, we’ll clear out.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Expect sunshine Thursday with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s, then reaching mid-60s in the afternoon.

Friday brings another disturbance through the state. But this time, it comes with far less moisture. In fact, as of Tuesday afternoon, we are keeping precipitation out of Friday’s forecast. Other than a few sprinkles or perhaps a few flurries in northern Arkansas, we should stay dry.

But it will be far colder. Highs only reach the mid-40s. Then by Saturday morning, we’re clearer with temperatures in the upper 20s. Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs near 50. Then showers return Sunday into Monday with highs in the mid and upper 50s.