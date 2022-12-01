TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight tonight with increasing cloud cover. Winds will stay calm around 5 mph out of the south.

TOMORROW: A few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Friday however much of the day will be cloudy and dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a breezy southerly wind. Wind gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

EXTENDED: Roller coaster temperatures are on the way for the remainder of your extended forecast. On Saturday, temperatures will start off in the mid-60s, however, temperatures will fall into the 40s by the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers could linger before 7 AM on Saturday, however much of the day will be dry with clearing skies. Temperatures will be on the cool side on Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Rain will be likely throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures quickly start to warm up again on Mondy, as rain chances continue. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures again will start off in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday, before another cold front moves through. Highs will be falling throughout the day, so the 50s will be likely by the afternoon hours. It looks like just about every day throughout the next 7 days will feature a rain chance. Temperatures will return to near seasonal value by the end of the work week.