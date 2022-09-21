TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight tonight with lows falling into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow a cold front will be moving through the state. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side with highs in the lower 90s. The front will be dry, not bringing any rain however a few clouds will likely build into the area by the afternoon hours.

FRIDAY: Friday will be a very comfortable day across the area. Dew points will be lower 90 thanks to Thursday’s cold front, and temperatures will be near seasonal values in the mid-80s. Sunny and dry weather will continue.

EXTENDED: Heat and humidity don’t stay away for long. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday. The record for Saturday is 94°. It looks very likely that we will break that record. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. Another cold front will start to move through the state later on Sunday. This will bring us the slight chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be near seasonal values to start off next week with highs in the mid 80s.