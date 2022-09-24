TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will begin to fade tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Sunday looks like another warm day with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. A cold front will be working its way through the state on Sunday. A few isolated showers will be possible, however much of the day will be dry and sunny.

MONDAY: Temperatures will start to feel a bit more fall-like on Monday thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Sunny and fall-like weather will continue through much of the extended forecast. Temperatures will continue to cool off with highs in the 70s by midweek.