TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight thanks to a weak cold front that moved through the state. Lows will fall into the mid 70s by early Sunday morning.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will be near seasonal values on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Dew points will also be lower, so the heat index will not be near as high as it was for much of this week.
MONDAY: Hot temperatures return on Monday, however humidity levels will remain low. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED: Tuesday will be another hot day with temperatures making a run for the triple digits once again. Another weak cold front will move through the state by Tuesday evening, bringing the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Slightly cooler temperatures will return by mid week.
