After the round of morning showers and thunderstorms that most of Central Arkansas got, more may develop this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be a little cooler in Central and East Arkansas thanks to a front that has moved in. Unfortunately, it will not slide all the way through West Arkansas.

Despite the drop in temperatures, it will still be hot and humid enough to get heat index values up to 105° or slightly higher this afternoon. So, a Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon and early evening. Far South Arkansas will have an Excessive Heat Warning where heat indices can get over 110°.

The front will wash out Wednesday and the heat dome, or upper-level ridge of high pressure, will build back over all of Arkansas and temperatures will go up. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will expand. Our next front will come in Sunday. Rain chance will pick back up over the weekend for that.