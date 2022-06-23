THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s in the afternoon. These numbers are slightly cooler than yesterday, thanks to this weak cool front. But it doesn’t bring much relief as humidity still makes it feel more like 100. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, though unlikely.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect any isolated showers to die off into the night as temperatures slip into the mid-70s. Otherwise, we should be mostly clear and humid.

FRIDAY: Temperatures heat up a bit more with sunshine and no rain. Highs reach the upper 90s with heat index values into the 100 to 110 degree range.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: More heat builds into Saturday with highs around 100. Heat index values could exceed 110 in spots. This heat continues Sunday, though an approaching cold front will bring some added rain chances. Behind Sunday’s front will come much cooler, drier air. Early next week, expect sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.