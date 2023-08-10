Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain, but parts of North and Northeast Arkansas continue to get several inches of rain and have concerns of flash flooding. In fact, there is a Flash Flood Warning until 10 AM in Jackson, Independence, Stone, Izard, and Searcy counties where up to 7″+ of rain have fallen between 7 PM, Wednesday and 7 AM, Thursday.

It will climb to the low 90s today in Little Rock, then hotter temperatures will be felt tomorrow through the weekend. Heat advisories are likely Friday through Sunday because heat indices will climb over 105°.