TONIGHT: Snow will continue on and off overnight. The heaviest and most consistent snow will fall over southern Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens with windchills below zero. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Snow will fall heavily at times on Monday morning. Snow will lighten up and exit the state on Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens all day. Windchills will be sub-zero.

TUESDAY: No more snow, but it will be very cold on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits in the morning and afternoon highs will warm into the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The temperature will finally get above freezing on Wednesday! But not by much. Another cold front will drop temperatures back below freezing for next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram