MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and frigid with lingering flurries in the afternoon. Highs near 18. Wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. Wind: NNE 8-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and frigid. Lows near 9. Wind chills below zero. Wind: NNW 8-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and frigid. Highs near 26. Wind chills in the teens and single digits. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

