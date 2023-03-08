WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures are far cooler, starting out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. None of this is severe, though wet roads will make for a slippery morning commute.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Rain and storms will slack off some for the afternoon. But a few isolated or stray showers still cannot be ruled out. Skies remain cloudy. Temperatures reach into the lower and mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: More showers build across the state, especially after midnight. Temperatures will be chilly, likely into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: More showers and storms spread across Arkansas on Thursday, likely coming in waves all day long. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures reach the upper 50s.

No severe weather is expected, though pockets of flash flooding cannot be ruled out. By the time all this rain moves out Thursday night, most of Arkansas will see about three quarters of an inch to 2 inches.

Friday will bring much drier conditions with a bit more sunshine. Still, some clouds may linger. Temperatures reach the low and mid-60s, which is right about average for this time of year. We’ll drop to the low-40s Saturday morning ahead of more clouds and showers later in the day. Temperatures reach the mid-50s.

Showers continue into Sunday with a bit more of a breeze. Highs reach near 60 in the afternoon. Then we dry out again by Monday and Tuesday.