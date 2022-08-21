TONIGHT: Rain will linger through the overnight hours are temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Rain chances will continue early tomorrow morning. Rain gear will be needed for the bus stop tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on throughout the day on Monday as temperatures stay on the cooler side in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Rain chances will continue on Tuesday as temperatures remain below average in the low to mid-80s.

EXTENDED: Lingering rain chances will continue through midweek however temperatures will also start to warm up again. Temperatures will likely return to the lower 90s by Thursday as sunshine makes a return for the upcoming weekend.