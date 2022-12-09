TODAY: Rain will move out of southern Arkansas by around 10 AM with clouds lingering throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Rain will start to move back into the area later tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Rain moves back into the area on Saturday. It could be moderate to heavy at times. Most areas could see around 1-2 inches of rain throughout the day Saturday. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED: Conditions will start to dry out on Sunday into Monday of next week. Tuesday will bring us the chance for strong to severe strong. Right now all of Arkansas is under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather, with an enhanced risk (3/5) covering southern Arkansas. Drier weather will return by the second half of next week.