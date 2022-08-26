TONIGHT: Beautiful weather for anything going on this evening! Whether going to some high school football games or the Travs, it will be pleasant. Temperatures remain in the 80s through 10pm then drop to the 70s. Mostly clear and calm.

SATURDAY: It is going to be hot Saturday afternoon with a slim shot for a few isolated showers across central Arkansas. High temps in the low 90s with low dropping back to the 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: There is a better shot for a few some showers and an isolated storm Sunday afternoon and early evening. Some more clouds mixed in with the sunshine, so partly sunny overall. High temps will be a little lower in the upper 80s Sunday. Best shot for rain Tuesday of next week.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.