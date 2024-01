WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold. Highs near 36. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows near 23. Wind: SSE 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Freezing rain and drizzle during the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy and cold. Highs near 36. Wind: S 5-10, shifting out of the NW 5-10 mph. in the afternoon.