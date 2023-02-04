SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start out in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. As we near the afternoon skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s! Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s we will be able to quickly warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s. I think Little Rock will reach 70°. Breezy south wind 10-15 mph with mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will also be mild, but our next storm system will begin entering the state. I’m forecasting a 60% chance of rain over northern Arkansas for most of the day, but I think central and southern parts of the state will stay dry until the evening. Moderate to heavy rain will move in Tuesday overnight. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the mid 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday looks like a washout with heavy rain for most of the day. Rain and clouds clear out in time for Thursday. Thursday will be mild, but it looks like next weekend could get cold, but only temporarily.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.