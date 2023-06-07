TODAY: Today will be another hot and sunny day. A few clouds will linger during the afternoon hours, but overall it will be mostly sunny. One or two isolated showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out, however, the chance is only 10% and most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the 90s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: A weak cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing us another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms and cooling temperatures down a few degrees. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay a bit cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will return this weekend.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.