TODAY: Today will be another hot and sunny day. A few clouds will linger during the afternoon hours, but overall it will be mostly sunny. One or two isolated showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out, however, the chance is only 10% and most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the 90s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: A weak cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing us another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms and cooling temperatures down a few degrees. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay a bit cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will return this weekend.