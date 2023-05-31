TODAY: Today will be another warm and sunny day, very similar to Tuesday. A few clouds will linger during the day, but overall we will see plenty of sunshine. Just like Tuesday, one or two isolated showers can not be ruled out, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be another hot and sunny day. However, we will see a bit more cloud cover at times on Thursday, and a slightly better chance for a few isolated showers. Much of the state will remain dry with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will start to increase as we move towards Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also remain above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will slowly start to rise as well throughout the workweek and into the weekend.