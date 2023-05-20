TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be another pleasant day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will build throughout the day.

EXTENDED: Warm and sunny weather will continue into next week with highs in the low to mid-80s. Rain chances will stay very low this upcoming week, with a slight chance for a few sprinkles on Wednesday.