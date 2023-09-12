TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain below average on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few sprinkles will be possible throughout the day, however, most of the day will remain dry.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay on the milder side through the end of the work week with a few slim rain chances. Temperatures will warm to near seasonal values by the upcoming weekend with a few more isolated rain chances.