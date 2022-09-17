TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight tonight as lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot weather will continue on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with dew points in the low to mid-60s. This will make it likely feel like the mid to possibly upper 90s by the afternoon hours.

MONDAY: The warming trend will continue on Monday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely be in the upper 90s to possibly triple digits.

EXTENDED: Sunny, hot, and muggy weather will continue into the extended forecast. Currently, it looks like the first official day of fall will likely be well above average. However, there are early signs that a front could bring a bit of relief by the end of next week.