WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with many spots near or below freezing. Areas of frost will be likely as well. During the morning, we will gradually warm up with plenty of sunshine getting us to the mid-50s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures climb a bit more into the afternoon with a light northwest wind. Highs reach the upper 50s with a few reaching 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few clouds may pass through the region overnight. But no rain is anticipated. Still, skies will be mostly clear during much of the night. Temperatures will be cold with some patchy frost possible. Lows slip into the upper 30s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: The sunshine continues into Thursday. But as winds shift out of the southwest, temperatures warm up rather quickly. Look for temperatures to return to the lower 70s by mid-afternoon. Then into Friday, we return to the lower 80s. We stay in the lower 80s through the weekend with sunshine. Then rain returns early next week.