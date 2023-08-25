TONIGHT: Clouds associated with the scattered pop-up thunderstorms that formed Friday afternoon will linger until midnight. Then we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by Saturday morning. Winds will be calm.

SATURDAY: We will continue our streak of dangerous heat on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will get into the triple digits across central and southern Arkansas. Feels like temperatures will be over 110°. Excessive heat warnings are in effect for most Arkansans. About 30% of the state will get a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front will move through Arkansas on Sunday. This will bring cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and beneficial rain to Arkansas. I’m forecasting a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. I think southern Arkansas could still have heat advisories and excessive heat warnings. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: All next week looks sunny and cooler! Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon next week. Unfortunately, I don’t see any rain chances.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

