TONIGHT: Temperatures will be mild again tonight in the low 70s with mostly clear and calm conditions. North Arkansas could drop to the 60s as a cold front moves through state earlier.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and few clouds will help heat us back to the low 90s Wednesday afternoon, but drier air will be in place. It will feel more comfortable outside thanks to lower dew point values. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 90°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: There is now a chance for some rain Thursday into the weekend as a trough approached the state. This will also bring a little more cloud cover mixed in with sunshine for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with mornings dropping down to the upper 60s Thursday & Friday mornings.

