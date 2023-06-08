TODAY: A weak cold front will move through today, bringing us another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 60s.
TOMORROW: Friday looks like a mostly dry day with a mix of sun and cloud. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.
EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chances will return this weekend. Monday looks like a dry day with more rain chances returning on Tuesday.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.