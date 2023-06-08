TODAY: A weak cold front will move through today, bringing us another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Friday looks like a mostly dry day with a mix of sun and cloud. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.

EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chances will return this weekend. Monday looks like a dry day with more rain chances returning on Tuesday.