TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move from north to south across the state. Temperatures will stay in the 70s with a light south wind that will change to the north after the front moves through. Severe weather is possible tonight. More on that here ↓

THURSDAY: Additional showers and storms will linger Thursday morning. These storms are not going to be severe or damaging. The air will be noticeably cooler and drier in the afternoon. High temperatures will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY: Friday is looking beautiful. If you like sunny skies and lower humidity, you will love Friday. Like Thursday, the temperature will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. The difference is Friday will feature sunshine!

EXTENDED: Saturday looks nice, but heat and humidity will build Sunday and into next week. There will also be minor rain chances on those days.

